Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 382,577 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382,577 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000.

PGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.68. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,127. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

