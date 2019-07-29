Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,381,712 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381,712 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.60. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $42.23.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.