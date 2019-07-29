Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 379.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 70.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Snap by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Snap by 76.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $352,453.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,902,488 shares in the company, valued at $32,885,189.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,493,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $17,529,933.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,496,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,371,657.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,848,246 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,323.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Group downgraded Snap from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Snap stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,841,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,963,756. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

