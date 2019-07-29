Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414,845 shares during the period. Global X Social Media Index ETF makes up 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 1.13% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOCL. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,723. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60.

