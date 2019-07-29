Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,099 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,729. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.71.

