Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 10,778 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock remained flat at $$19.19 during trading on Monday. 416,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,505. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.60. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.69 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

