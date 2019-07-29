Jolley Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jolley Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,571,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after buying an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.22. 56,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

