Jolley Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jolley Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,829 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.8% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Edward Jones lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other QUALCOMM news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 6,118 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $546,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.10. 2,853,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,612,208. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.74%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.