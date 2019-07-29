Jolley Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000. Sony comprises approximately 3.1% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Sony in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sony in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

SNE traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 587,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,678. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. Sony had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2,127.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,040.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $41.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

