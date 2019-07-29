John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Trading Up 0.1%

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.13, approximately 16,429 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 21,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 218,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 244,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

