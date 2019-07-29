John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.60. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Shares of JBT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.43. 150,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,760. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.51.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

