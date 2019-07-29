Jag Capital Management LLC Takes $441,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Booking by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 66.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price objective on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.61.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total transaction of $438,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock worth $2,602,200 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $39.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,927.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,131.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,862.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

