Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,355,000 after purchasing an additional 37,467 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CyrusOne by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth about $55,190,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.64. 105,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,615. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CyrusOne had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CONE. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

