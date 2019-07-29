Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Markel by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total transaction of $990,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,881,440.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,060.66, for a total value of $45,608.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,119.23. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,094.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.80. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $9.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 36.81 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

