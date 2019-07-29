Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $580,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,279.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,371.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $851,977. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. 1,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

