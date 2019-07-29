Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,557.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $177.05. 6,577,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,613,715. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $196.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TH Capital raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.