Jackpot Digital (CVE:JP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Jackpot Digital Inc (CVE:JP) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 75000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08.

About Jackpot Digital (CVE:JP)

Jackpot Digital Inc develops and provides electronic table games. The company offers multi-player gaming products, such as poker and casino games. It also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. The company's iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; 16 slot machine games with 5-reels, and 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

