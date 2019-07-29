Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,102,500 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 4,560,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Martha Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 132.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,621 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,178. Jabil has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.