ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $703.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $703.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.00 million and the lowest is $695.00 million. ITT posted sales of $696.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.36. 11,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $3,948,791.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,770.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $549,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,606,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,164,000 after acquiring an additional 458,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ITT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,647,000 after buying an additional 138,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,348,000 after buying an additional 156,841 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 17.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,027,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,621,000 after buying an additional 154,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $44,672,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

