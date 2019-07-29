Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,561,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ITI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.30. 887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,271. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $175.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Iteris by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

