ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (BMV:ENZL) Shares Up 0.4%

ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET (BMV:ENZL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $55.05, 0 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 204.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 198.4% in the second quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI NEW ZEALAND ET during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

