iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Starr International Co. Inc.

Starr International Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,041 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,624,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 592,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 436,396 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $54.70. 77,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,797. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.70.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

