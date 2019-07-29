iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,063 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.4% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $79,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,852,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277,894 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,005.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,170,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.63. The stock had a trading volume of 73,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517,318. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

