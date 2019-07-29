IP Exchange Market Capitalization Tops $175,306.00 (IPSX)

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded down 59.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One IP Exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and Bibox. In the last seven days, IP Exchange has traded down 59.1% against the dollar. IP Exchange has a total market capitalization of $175,306.00 and $40.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00284426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.01550777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00118607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000584 BTC.

About IP Exchange

IP Exchange was first traded on September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,581,787 tokens. IP Exchange’s official website is ip.sx . IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1 . The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IP Exchange Token Trading

IP Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IP Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IP Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

