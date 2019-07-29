Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,808. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

