Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,808. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.77. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.