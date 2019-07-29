IoT Chain Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002634 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, Kucoin and Bibox. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00286231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.80 or 0.01531028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00118587 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022510 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,496,043 tokens. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

