Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Short Interest Update

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 248,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE IRET traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,051. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

