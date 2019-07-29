InvestFeed 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One InvestFeed token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Gatecoin. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $109,419.00 and $1.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

