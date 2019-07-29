Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$38.86 million for the quarter.

