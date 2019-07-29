Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.61

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,853 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 146,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,778,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.