Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.30 and last traded at $49.38, approximately 310 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSD. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

