Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,920. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

