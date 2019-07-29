Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.39 and last traded at $39.37, 116 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 616.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 192,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

