Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $74,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

