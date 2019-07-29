Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 379.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,679,344. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.