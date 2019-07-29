Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 711.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 929,227 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 435.6% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 795,353 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,276,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,436,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,219,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,750. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92.

