Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.04. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $75.02, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.93.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

