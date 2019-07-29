Invacare (IVC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Invacare to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.93 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.05. Invacare has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.79%.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

