INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Trading 391.2% Higher

INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY)’s stock price traded up 391.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.19.

About INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERSERVE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.