International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,409.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,507 shares of company stock worth $1,291,560 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

NYSE IP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.40. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

