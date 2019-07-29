Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an underweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.47.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.21 on Friday. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,417 shares of company stock worth $494,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 64,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 250,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 326,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

