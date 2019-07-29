Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 price target on Twitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Intel has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $63,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,417 shares of company stock valued at $494,927. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.