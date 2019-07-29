Intact Financial (IFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$1.94 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$125.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.28. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$95.75 and a 1-year high of C$127.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Joseph D’annunzio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.61, for a total transaction of C$118,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,025.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$126.00.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

