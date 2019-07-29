Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.59-4.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.69. Insperity also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.59-4.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSP. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.40.

NSP stock traded down $29.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.46. 910,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.92. Insperity has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 138.18%. Insperity’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,018.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.32, for a total transaction of $4,812,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,069. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

