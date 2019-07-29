Insider Selling: Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Sells 12,058 Shares of Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 12,058 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $137,461.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matt Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matt Davidson sold 2,802 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $28,692.48.

On Friday, July 19th, Matt Davidson sold 10,800 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $111,564.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matt Davidson sold 10,490 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $114,655.70.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matt Davidson sold 13,212 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $152,994.96.

On Monday, July 8th, Matt Davidson sold 12,529 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $141,201.83.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Matt Davidson sold 33,521 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $389,849.23.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Matt Davidson sold 210 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $2,108.40.

On Thursday, June 13th, Matt Davidson sold 2,131 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $20,564.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Matt Davidson sold 4,345 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $36,889.05.

On Thursday, June 6th, Matt Davidson sold 5,507 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $40,035.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.37. 96,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,620. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $318.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

