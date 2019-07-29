Insider Selling: Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $802,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.91. 377,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 1,239.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 195,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 312,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

