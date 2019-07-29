Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Insider Sells 450,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Gregory Delagi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, R Gregory Delagi sold 150,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $19,092,000.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.97. 4,487,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,260,378. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 978,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,318,000 after purchasing an additional 261,120 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.