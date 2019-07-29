Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells $114,080.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $114,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $29.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cardlytics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Cardlytics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cardlytics by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 6.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

