Insider Buying: Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. 14,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,921. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Avangrid Inc has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

