Insider Buying: A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases 1,597 Shares of Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Nick Wharton purchased 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,316.62 ($13,480.49).

A.G. Barr stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 849.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. A.G. Barr plc has a one year low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 980 ($12.81).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAG shares. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. A.G. Barr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 662.50 ($8.66).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

